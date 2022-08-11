After A 36.03% Jump This Year Is DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw 1.36 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.66 trading at $0.26 or 3.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That most recent trading price of DHT’s stock is at a premium of 0.52% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a premium of 40.6% from its 52-week low price of $4.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.58%, in the last five days DHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/11/22 when the stock touched $7.66 price level, adding 2.3% to its value on the day. DHT Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 42.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.64% in past 5-day. DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) showed a performance of 21.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.34 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.62% for stock’s current value.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DHT Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 35.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 178.26% while that of industry is 18.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 138.50% in the current quarter and calculating 1,100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.3 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -104.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.06% institutions for DHT Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at DHT for having 24.79 million shares of worth $189.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 11.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91.39 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.54 million shares of worth $57.55 million or 4.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.62 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $27.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.