12-Month Price Target For Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Now Sits At $10.00

In last trading session, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.53 trading at $0.12 or 3.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $733.08M. That closing price of BHIL’s stock is at a discount of -186.69% from its 52-week high price of $10.12 and is indicating a premium of 30.59% from its 52-week low price of $2.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.52%, in the last five days BHIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the stock touched $3.53 price level, adding 7.11% to its value on the day. Benson Hill Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.29% in past 5-day. Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) showed a performance of 21.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.27 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.64% for stock’s current value.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benson Hill Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 25.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.19% while that of industry is 3.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 133.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $84.38 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.15% institutions for Benson Hill Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at BHIL for having 5.1 million shares of worth $16.49 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.91 million shares of worth $10.71 million or 1.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.89% of company’s stock.