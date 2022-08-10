Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -6.26% Fall

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 35.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.75M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -6.26% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -122.22% off its 52-week high price of $0.80 and 52.78% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.31 million shares.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Sporting -6.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved 16.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) have changed 32.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 93.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.56.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.37% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.10% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.19% with a share float percentage of 13.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.61 million shares worth more than $13.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 37.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 18.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.31 million and represent 17.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 23.24% shares in the company for having 25.11 million shares of worth $8.46 million while later fund manager owns 13.21 million shares of worth $4.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 12.22% of company’s outstanding stock.