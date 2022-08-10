WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $521.18M, closed the recent trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -29.20% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -553.88% off its 52-week high price of $16.02 and -22.86% below the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting -29.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the MAPS stock price touched $2.45 or saw a rise of 35.36%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc. shares have moved -42.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed 7.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.20 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -328.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.61% from the levels at last check today.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WM Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.89%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $46.93 million and $50.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.10% for the current quarter and 33.00% for the next.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.64% with a share float percentage of 61.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WM Technology Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 5.78 million shares worth more than $45.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Senvest Management LLC held 6.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.66 million and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 3.15 million shares of worth $24.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $5.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.