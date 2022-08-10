Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Canaan Inc. (CAN) Future Potential?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $721.48M, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.02% during that session. The CAN stock price is -192.93% off its 52-week high price of $11.19 and 32.98% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting -4.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CAN stock price touched $3.82 or saw a rise of 9.05%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc. shares have moved -25.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed 1.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canaan Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.64%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $258.26 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $159.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.19% with a share float percentage of 15.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canaan Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $23.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.72 million and represent 1.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $8.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $6.28 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.