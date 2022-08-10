Why Should You Consider Adding Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) To Your Portfolio?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) has a beta value of -1.04 and has seen 3.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.49M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.38% during that session. The LIXT stock price is -489.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.15K shares.

Sporting -5.38% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the LIXT stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 25.66%. Year-to-date, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) have changed 5.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 23640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

The company’s shares have lost -57.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.30% over the past 5 years.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 56.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.27% with a share float percentage of 16.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. with over 0.74 million shares worth more than $0.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. held 1.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Santa Monica Partners LP, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 48388.0 shares of worth $59517.0 while later fund manager owns 32745.0 shares of worth $40276.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.