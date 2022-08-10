Why Should We Buy Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) Stock?

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $30.69 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The SWIR stock price is -0.36% off its 52-week high price of $30.80 and 56.21% above the 52-week low of $13.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SWIR stock price touched $30.69 or saw a rise of 0.36%. Year-to-date, Sierra Wireless Inc. shares have moved 74.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) have changed 27.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sierra Wireless Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 108.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.88%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -112.10% and 5.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.37 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $113.37 million and $120.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -30.90% for the current quarter and 1.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -24.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

SWIR Dividends

Sierra Wireless Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.59% with a share float percentage of 63.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sierra Wireless Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Trigran Investments Inc with over 5.21 million shares worth more than $94.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Trigran Investments Inc held 13.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lion Point Capital, LP, with the holding of over 2.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.27 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $7.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $7.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.