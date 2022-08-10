Why Should Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Be In Your Portfolio?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $601.39M, closed the recent trade at $3.91 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -21.54% during that session. The ISPO stock price is -2662.15% off its 52-week high price of $108.00 and -2.3% below the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 356.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Sporting -21.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ISPO stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 24.95%. Year-to-date, Inspirato Incorporated shares have moved -50.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) have changed 8.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -104.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -27.88% from the levels at last check today.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspirato Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.38%, compared to 28.30% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.98 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.44% with a share float percentage of 65.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspirato Incorporated having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XIV Associates, LLC with over 11.89 million shares worth more than $55.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, KPCB XIV Associates, LLC held 22.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC, with the holding of over 10.72 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.52 million and represent 20.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $0.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.