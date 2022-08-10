Why Do You Need To Add The Kroger Co. (KR) To Your Portfolio?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.15B, closed the recent trade at $47.08 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The KR stock price is -33.35% off its 52-week high price of $62.78 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $38.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Kroger Co. (KR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the KR stock price touched $47.08 or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, The Kroger Co. shares have moved 3.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have changed -2.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.34% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -59.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.91% from the levels at last check today.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Kroger Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.25%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.10%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.23 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -33.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.89%.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.04 at a share yield of 2.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.71% with a share float percentage of 83.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1,442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.04 million shares worth more than $4.65 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 72.95 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.18 billion and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 19.1 million shares of worth $1.1 billion while later fund manager owns 15.02 million shares of worth $861.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.