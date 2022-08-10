Why Do You Need To Add Evolus Inc. (EOLS) To Your Portfolio?

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $508.45M, closed the last trade at $8.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -7.64% during that session. The EOLS stock price is -60.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.34 and 43.46% above the 52-week low of $5.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 578.97K shares.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) trade information

Sporting -7.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the EOLS stock price touched $8.95 or saw a rise of 18.56%. Year-to-date, Evolus Inc. shares have moved 37.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have changed -32.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

Evolus Inc. (EOLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evolus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.30% and 7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.63 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 80.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.50%.

EOLS Dividends

Evolus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.27% with a share float percentage of 74.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evolus Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Manhattan Company with over 4.08 million shares worth more than $45.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, First Manhattan Company held 7.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, with the holding of over 2.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.12 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $12.37 million while later fund manager owns 0.78 million shares of worth $9.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.