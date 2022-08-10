Why Buy Stock In Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18B, closed the recent trade at $31.88 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The SPR stock price is -67.22% off its 52-week high price of $53.31 and 17.88% above the 52-week low of $26.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SPR stock price touched $31.88 or saw a fall of -0.19%. Year-to-date, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have changed -0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -81.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.06% from the levels at last check today.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.94%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.80% over the past 5 years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.83% with a share float percentage of 81.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.38 million shares worth more than $299.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $182.01 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $97.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.63 million shares of worth $84.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.