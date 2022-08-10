Why Buy Stock In Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $771.84M, closed the last trade at $4.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -132.51% off its 52-week high price of $10.30 and 39.28% above the 52-week low of $2.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting -2.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the HYLN stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 5.74%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -28.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed 28.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.35.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.86%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.80% and -46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,080.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $370k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $740k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.21% with a share float percentage of 47.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.87 million shares worth more than $43.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.69 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 3.11 million shares of worth $13.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.96 million shares of worth $9.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.