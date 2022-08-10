Why Acquire Shares Of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 2.98 and has seen 2.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.36M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -22.58% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -320.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.04 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 944.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Sporting -22.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the WPRT stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved -49.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed 18.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -108.33% from current levels.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -312.50%, compared to -1.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.62 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $104.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.40% for the current quarter and 24.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 257.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.28% with a share float percentage of 26.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 3.83 million shares worth more than $6.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 2.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baird Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 3.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.33 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $1.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.