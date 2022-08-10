Why Acquire Shares Of Oblong Inc. (OBLG)?

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.84M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.53% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -729.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72280.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.85K shares.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 8.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the OBLG stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 8.11%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved -69.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed 7.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 39480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oblong Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.62%, compared to 1.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.92 million and $3.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -49.70% for the current quarter and -58.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 24 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.05% with a share float percentage of 57.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group, LLC with over 7.84 million shares worth more than $2.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Foundry Group, LLC held 25.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 3.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.42 million and represent 11.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 73548.0 shares of worth $25087.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.