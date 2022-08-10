When Will Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Be Worth Investing In?

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) has seen 2.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.76M, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.66% during that session. The PIK stock price is -366.22% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 42.67% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Sporting 7.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the PIK stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 16.36%. Year-to-date, Kidpik Corp. shares have moved -64.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) have changed 45.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 59810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.66% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.67 million and $5.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.40% for the current quarter and -31.10% for the next.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 93.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.28% with a share float percentage of 127.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kidpik Corp. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 20483.0 shares worth more than $98728.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is National Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 20000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96400.0 and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 19500.0 shares of worth $93990.0 while later fund manager owns 17545.0 shares of worth $33335.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.