When SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) Will Be A Good Investment?

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.69M, closed the last trade at $3.68 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 17.57% during that session. The SSNT stock price is -160.87% off its 52-week high price of $9.60 and 38.04% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10120.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Sporting 17.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SSNT stock price touched $3.68 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares have moved -17.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) have changed 22.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4780.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.87% from current levels.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.72 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.30% over the past 5 years.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.35% with a share float percentage of 20.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverSun Technologies Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 99500.0 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 44830.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.