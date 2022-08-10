When Does PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Become A Good Investment?

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $329.11M, closed the last trade at $6.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The PLBY stock price is -519.63% off its 52-week high price of $43.25 and 17.48% above the 52-week low of $5.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Sporting -7.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the PLBY stock price touched $6.98 or saw a rise of 9.11%. Year-to-date, PLBY Group Inc. shares have moved -73.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have changed 12.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.43.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PLBY Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 117.78%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.89 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 143.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.99% with a share float percentage of 63.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PLBY Group Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC with over 10.69 million shares worth more than $139.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Rizvi Traverse Management, LLC held 23.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fortress Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.79 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $4.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $8.08 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.