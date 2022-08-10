Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $629.72M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.42% during that session. The UP stock price is -256.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 28.74% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) trade information

Sporting -3.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the UP stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 3.79%. Year-to-date, Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have moved -45.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) have changed 32.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.62%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $309.24 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $366.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

UP Dividends

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.42% with a share float percentage of 71.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Delta Air Lines Inc with over 52.0 million shares worth more than $161.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Delta Air Lines Inc held 21.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 21.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.37 million and represent 8.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 7.1 million shares of worth $17.96 million while later fund manager owns 5.82 million shares of worth $17.74 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.