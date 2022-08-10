Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Leslie’s Inc.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.89B, closed the last trade at $15.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -4.94% during that session. The LESL stock price is -67.19% off its 52-week high price of $25.73 and 11.31% above the 52-week low of $13.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Sporting -4.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the LESL stock price touched $15.39 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Leslie’s Inc. shares have moved -34.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have changed -3.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.53% from current levels.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leslie’s Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.35%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.60% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $691.6 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $491.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 112.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.80%.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.37% with a share float percentage of 116.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leslie’s Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. with over 18.12 million shares worth more than $350.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.75 million and represent 7.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.56% shares in the company for having 10.16 million shares of worth $196.71 million while later fund manager owns 5.61 million shares of worth $108.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.