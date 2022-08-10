Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Energy Focus Inc.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 3.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.53M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.58% during that session. The EFOI stock price is -580.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.12 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Sporting 10.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the EFOI stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 11.13%. Year-to-date, Energy Focus Inc. shares have moved -78.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have changed -7.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 34640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Focus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.64%, compared to 32.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 69.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 5.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.80% with a share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Focus Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85557.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 82200.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 81557.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 57702.0 shares of worth $51227.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.