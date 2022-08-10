Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $166.96M, closed the recent trade at $13.35 per share which meant it gained $2.0 on the day or 17.62% during that session. The CSSE stock price is -131.84% off its 52-week high price of $30.95 and 67.42% above the 52-week low of $4.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74830.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 206.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Sporting 17.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CSSE stock price touched $13.35 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -17.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have changed 45.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -199.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.36% from the levels at last check today.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.40%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.90% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.97 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.36% with a share float percentage of 70.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management Inc. with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $8.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Granahan Investment Management Inc. held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.42 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $3.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $1.94 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.