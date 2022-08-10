Wall Street Was Disappointed By Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK)’s 6.81% Stock Price Incline

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 3.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.64B, closed the last trade at $15.85 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 6.81% during that session. The CRK stock price is -39.5% off its 52-week high price of $22.11 and 68.14% above the 52-week low of $5.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Sporting 6.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CRK stock price touched $15.85 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources Inc. shares have moved 95.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed 26.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 101.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 190.52%, compared to 32.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 331.80% and 220.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $573.46 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $700.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $343.69 million and $417.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 66.90% for the current quarter and 67.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -188.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.31% with a share float percentage of 93.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 8.73 million shares worth more than $113.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.32 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 5.56 million shares of worth $67.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $31.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.