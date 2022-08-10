Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Is Down -4.06%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70B, closed the last trade at $28.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -4.06% during that session. The VIR stock price is -101.11% off its 52-week high price of $58.00 and 36.86% above the 52-week low of $18.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.37K shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) trade information

Sporting -4.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the VIR stock price touched $28.84 or saw a rise of 6.33%. Year-to-date, Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved -31.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have changed -4.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.29.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.98%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.30% and -169.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $215.38 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 258.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

VIR Dividends

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.26% with a share float percentage of 88.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vir Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 22.22 million shares worth more than $571.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 16.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $199.55 million and represent 5.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 5.24 million shares of worth $133.41 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $78.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.