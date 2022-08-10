Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $688.59M, closed the last trade at $12.47 per share which meant it gained $1.67 on the day or 15.46% during that session. The TCDA stock price is 0.16% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 69.53% above the 52-week low of $3.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 501.95K shares.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Sporting 15.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the TCDA stock price touched $12.47 or saw a rise of 6.66%. Year-to-date, Tricida Inc. shares have moved 30.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) have changed 22.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.98.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tricida Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.05%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.40% and 24.10% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.00% over the past 5 years.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.43% with a share float percentage of 104.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tricida Inc. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.28 million shares worth more than $84.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 18.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 4.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.95 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $7.83 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $6.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.