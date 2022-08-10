The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 5.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.71B, closed the recent trade at $111.18 per share which meant it gained $3.05 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The DIS stock price is -68.72% off its 52-week high price of $187.58 and 18.84% above the 52-week low of $90.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.87 million shares.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the DIS stock price touched $111.18 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, The Walt Disney Company shares have moved -30.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have changed 15.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.82.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Walt Disney Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.62%, compared to 31.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.90% and 157.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.6 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.17 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 170.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.80%.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.94% with a share float percentage of 65.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 4,026 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 140.47 million shares worth more than $19.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 117.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.09 billion and represent 6.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 52.55 million shares of worth $7.21 billion while later fund manager owns 39.84 million shares of worth $5.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.