SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.05B, closed the last trade at $312.63 per share which meant it gained $9.52 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The SEDG stock price is -24.66% off its 52-week high price of $389.71 and 35.75% above the 52-week low of $200.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.39.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SEDG stock price touched $312.63 or saw a rise of 5.6%. Year-to-date, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares have moved 11.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have changed 11.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $366.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $245.00 while the price target rests at a high of $428.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.63% from current levels.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.14%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.60% and 33.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.40%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $725.23 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $813.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $455.49 million and $526.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.20% for the current quarter and 54.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 15.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.52%.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.70% with a share float percentage of 85.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SolarEdge Technologies Inc. having a total of 1,017 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.59 million shares worth more than $1.48 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $806.98 million and represent 4.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 1.31 million shares of worth $358.49 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $370.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.