Small Cap Stock TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Is A Buy – Analysts

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $15.21 per share which meant it lost -$5.36 on the day or -26.06% during that session. The TOP stock price is -235.11% off its 52-week high price of $50.97 and 47.47% above the 52-week low of $7.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.86K shares.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Sporting -26.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the TOP stock price touched $15.21 or saw a rise of 34.94%. Year-to-date, TOP Financial Group Limited shares have moved -10.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) have changed -51.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 87130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOP Financial Group Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.