Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63B, closed the last trade at $26.59 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The CRTO stock price is -63.56% off its 52-week high price of $43.49 and 22.68% above the 52-week low of $20.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.49K shares.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CRTO stock price touched $26.59 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, Criteo S.A. shares have moved -31.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have changed 20.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.11.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Criteo S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.46%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.70% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $220.81 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $208.7 million and $205.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.80% for the current quarter and 10.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 80.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.87%.

CRTO Dividends

Criteo S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.32% with a share float percentage of 96.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Criteo S.A. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 6.79 million shares worth more than $184.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 11.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS, with the holding of over 5.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $131.19 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and AB Discovery Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $31.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $29.63 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.