ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Shares Have Inclined 45.58% Year To Date

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.14B, closed the last trade at $259.61 per share which meant it gained $37.84 on the day or 17.06% during that session. The SWAV stock price is 3.81% off its 52-week high price of $249.73 and 56.33% above the 52-week low of $113.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 631.94K shares.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Sporting 17.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SWAV stock price touched $259.61 or saw a rise of 2.88%. Year-to-date, ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have moved 45.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have changed 28.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ShockWave Medical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 876.92%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4,500.00% and 960.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 89.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $107.52 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $55.91 million and $65.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.30% for the current quarter and 77.20% for the next.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.64% with a share float percentage of 91.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShockWave Medical Inc. having a total of 437 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.31 million shares worth more than $686.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $641.37 million and represent 8.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $220.21 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $197.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.