Shares Of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) increased By 17.37% In A Month

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.15M, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.81% during that session. The CMRA stock price is -452.35% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 59.93% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

Sporting -4.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the CMRA stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 26.13%. Year-to-date, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. shares have moved -72.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) have changed 17.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 44760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.68% over the past 6 months.

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.35% with a share float percentage of 160.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 4547.0 shares worth more than $9957.0. As of May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.02% of shares outstanding.