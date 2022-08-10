Shares Of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Gain 22.27% In A Month

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) has seen 3.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49B, closed the last trade at $8.29 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 9.80% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -59.35% off its 52-week high price of $13.21 and 41.62% above the 52-week low of $4.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 783.61K shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting 9.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the ASTS stock price touched $8.29 or saw a rise of 9.1%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have moved 4.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed 22.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 20.19.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.32%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.02% with a share float percentage of 29.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AST SpaceMobile Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broad Run Investment Management, LLC with over 1.86 million shares worth more than $18.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Broad Run Investment Management, LLC held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 1.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.65 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $16.67 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $7.84 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.