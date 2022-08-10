Shares In Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) -35.49% Down, YTD

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $3.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The AMRX stock price is -93.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.99 and 6.15% above the 52-week low of $2.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Sporting -1.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the AMRX stock price touched $3.09 or saw a rise of 16.71%. Year-to-date, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -35.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have changed -6.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.45% from current levels.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.06%, compared to 11.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and 14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $536.34 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $562.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 155.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -12.10%.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.06% with a share float percentage of 76.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fosun International Ltd with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $89.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Fosun International Ltd held 14.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 16.21 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.58 million and represent 10.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 4.23 million shares of worth $17.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.36 million shares of worth $14.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.