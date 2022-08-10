SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.92M, closed the last trade at $5.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -9.78% during that session. The SAI stock price is -133.77% off its 52-week high price of $12.60 and 38.78% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35750.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.49K shares.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Sporting -9.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SAI stock price touched $5.39 or saw a rise of 48.62%. Year-to-date, SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares have moved -45.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) have changed 35.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 48280.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.98% over the past 6 months.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.53% with a share float percentage of 10.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are iShares Micro Cap ETF with over 4588.0 shares worth more than $18397.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF held 0.04% of shares outstanding.