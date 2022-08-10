Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $27.36 per share which meant it lost -$2.48 on the day or -8.31% during that session. The RVLV stock price is -227.49% off its 52-week high price of $89.60 and 11.92% above the 52-week low of $24.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Sporting -8.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the RVLV stock price touched $27.36 or saw a rise of 14.74%. Year-to-date, Revolve Group Inc. shares have moved -51.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have changed -3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.96.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Revolve Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.27%, compared to -11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.20% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.70%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $293.13 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $281.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $228.61 million and $244.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.20% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 107.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 69.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.10%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.88% with a share float percentage of 109.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revolve Group Inc. having a total of 328 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.08 million shares worth more than $326.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.13 million and represent 10.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.91% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $58.72 million while later fund manager owns 1.16 million shares of worth $62.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.