Progyny Inc. (PGNY): What Is Good About Stock?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the last trade at $40.85 per share which meant it lost -$3.73 on the day or -8.37% during that session. The PGNY stock price is -67.25% off its 52-week high price of $68.32 and 37.16% above the 52-week low of $25.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 879.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Sporting -8.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the PGNY stock price touched $40.85 or saw a rise of 11.56%. Year-to-date, Progyny Inc. shares have moved -18.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have changed 37.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.4% from current levels.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Progyny Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.82%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.90% and -76.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190.51 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $191.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 39.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.10%.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.94% with a share float percentage of 101.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progyny Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 10.0 million shares worth more than $560.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 10.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.0 million and represent 10.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.33% shares in the company for having 3.98 million shares of worth $204.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.13 million shares of worth $81.71 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.