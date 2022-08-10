Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO) Surprises Wall Street With -12.96% Stock Price Loss

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the last trade at $24.75 per share which meant it lost -$3.69 on the day or -12.96% during that session. The PTLO stock price is -133.25% off its 52-week high price of $57.73 and 40.04% above the 52-week low of $14.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 527.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Sporting -12.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the PTLO stock price touched $24.75 or saw a rise of 14.45%. Year-to-date, Portillo’s Inc. shares have moved -34.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) have changed 37.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.84.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Portillo’s Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 140.48%, compared to 9.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.9 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.76% with a share float percentage of 84.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portillo’s Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Partners LLC with over 12.34 million shares worth more than $303.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Berkshire Partners LLC held 34.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 2.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.23 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $39.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $20.15 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.