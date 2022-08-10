OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Forecast To Gain 32.67% And Reach Consensus Price Target

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 4.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.08M, closed the recent trade at $4.04 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 26.65% during that session. The OSUR stock price is -235.89% off its 52-week high price of $13.57 and 35.15% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

Sporting 26.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the OSUR stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 10.02%. Year-to-date, OraSure Technologies Inc. shares have moved -63.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have changed 5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -147.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.99% from the levels at last check today.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OraSure Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.25%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -550.00% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.12 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -44.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

OSUR Dividends

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.10% with a share float percentage of 103.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OraSure Technologies Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.61 million shares worth more than $92.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 18.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 5.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.26 million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.10% shares in the company for having 5.14 million shares of worth $13.93 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $14.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.