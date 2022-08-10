Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Has Fallen -28.51%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $248.71M, closed the last trade at $7.70 per share which meant it lost -$3.07 on the day or -28.51% during that session. The OPRT stock price is -262.99% off its 52-week high price of $27.95 and -1.69% below the 52-week low of $7.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 256.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Sporting -28.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the OPRT stock price touched $7.70 or saw a rise of 29.1%. Year-to-date, Oportun Financial Corporation shares have moved -61.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) have changed -6.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oportun Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.38%, compared to -4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.90% and -65.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 74.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $215.61 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $235.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 198.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.80%.

OPRT Dividends

Oportun Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.20% with a share float percentage of 81.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oportun Financial Corporation having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC with over 3.41 million shares worth more than $48.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC held 10.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.66 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.23 million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.90% shares in the company for having 1.94 million shares of worth $27.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $9.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.