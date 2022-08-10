Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Falls -5.28%, Causing Bears To Lose

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.54B, closed the last trade at $228.45 per share which meant it lost -$12.74 on the day or -5.28% during that session. The KRTX stock price is -7.24% off its 52-week high price of $245.00 and 59.61% above the 52-week low of $92.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 374.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.09.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) trade information

Sporting -5.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the KRTX stock price touched $228.45 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 74.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have changed 76.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $243.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $160.00 while the price target rests at a high of $315.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.96% from current levels.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 107.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.91%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -78.60% and -16.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.00%.

KRTX Dividends

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.35% with a share float percentage of 107.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Karuna Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $580.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, with the holding of over 2.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $369.32 million and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.42% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $137.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.75 million shares of worth $94.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.