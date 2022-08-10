Investor Trust Slackened After Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) Shares Dropped By -$2.21

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.48B, closed the recent trade at $46.45 per share which meant it lost -$2.21 on the day or -4.54% during that session. The SNY stock price is -24.41% off its 52-week high price of $57.79 and -0.5% below the 52-week low of $46.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sanofi (SNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

Sporting -4.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the SNY stock price touched $46.45 or saw a rise of 6.69%. Year-to-date, Sanofi shares have moved -2.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have changed -3.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.70 while the price target rests at a high of $69.34. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.61% from the levels at last check today.

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sanofi shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.41%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.94 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.26 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.85 billion and $11.42 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.80% for the current quarter and -1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -49.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.30%.

SNY Dividends

Sanofi is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.75 at a share yield of 3.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 10.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sanofi having a total of 754 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 92.01 million shares worth more than $4.26 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 34.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $855.3 million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 20.26% shares in the company for having 53.99 million shares of worth $2.5 billion while later fund manager owns 5.6 million shares of worth $259.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.