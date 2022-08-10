Investor Trust Slackened After Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Shares Gained By $0.29

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.26M, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 13.36% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -140.24% off its 52-week high price of $5.91 and 39.84% above the 52-week low of $1.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting 13.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the GMDA stock price touched $2.46 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved -3.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 32.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -794.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -143.9% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.74%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.40% and 15.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.20% over the past 5 years.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.32% with a share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 5.13 million shares worth more than $21.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.04 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.95% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $9.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $3.65 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.