Investor Trust Slackened After Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Shares Dropped By -$2.09

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.64M, closed the last trade at $5.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.09 on the day or -26.52% during that session. The BNSO stock price is -108.81% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 60.97% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 220.97K shares.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Sporting -26.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the BNSO stock price touched $5.79 or saw a rise of 52.11%. Year-to-date, Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares have moved 33.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 67.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) have changed 83.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 702.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.64% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.10% over the past 5 years.

BNSO Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.05% with a share float percentage of 13.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bonso Electronics International Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allworth Financial, LP, with the holding of over 1000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3050.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.