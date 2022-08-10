Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.36

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.51M, closed the last trade at $1.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -17.65% during that session. The LAB stock price is -335.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.31 and 23.81% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Sporting -17.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the LAB stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 18.45%. Year-to-date, Standard BioTools Inc. shares have moved -57.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) have changed 0.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -51.45% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $32.79 million and $31.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.20% for the current quarter and -3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -6.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.06%.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.27% with a share float percentage of 95.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Standard BioTools Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.45 million shares worth more than $26.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Indaba Capital Management, L.P. held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.13 million and represent 7.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.25% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $10.76 million while later fund manager owns 3.67 million shares of worth $13.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.76% of company’s outstanding stock.