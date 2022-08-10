Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Gain 21.07%, Marking Win By Bears

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.98M, closed the recent trade at $0.90 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 21.07% during that session. The INFI stock price is -332.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.60K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Sporting 21.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the INFI stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 3.19%. Year-to-date, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -67.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have changed 11.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from the levels at last check today.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.89%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25.00% and -23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $490k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.63% with a share float percentage of 45.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.57 million shares worth more than $5.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 6.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.68 million and represent 7.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 2.52 million shares of worth $2.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $1.76 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.