How Will eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) has seen 57.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.76M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -27.35% during that session. The EFTR stock price is -6118.46% off its 52-week high price of $40.42 and -15.38% below the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 83.31K shares.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) trade information

Sporting -27.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the EFTR stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 67.34%. Year-to-date, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -92.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) have changed -53.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 94000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.40 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7592.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -423.08% from current levels.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -218.18%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $520k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $420k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

EFTR Dividends

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.65% with a share float percentage of 87.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SR One Capital Management, LP with over 6.82 million shares worth more than $27.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, SR One Capital Management, LP held 16.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 4.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.34 million and represent 11.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $1.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.