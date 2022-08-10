How Is agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.69B, closed the last trade at $26.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The AGL stock price is -46.0% off its 52-week high price of $38.47 and 45.5% above the 52-week low of $14.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Sporting -2.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the AGL stock price touched $26.35 or saw a rise of 4.46%. Year-to-date, agilon health inc. shares have moved -2.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.85.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that agilon health inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.89%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.50% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $647.98 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $635.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.39% with a share float percentage of 100.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with agilon health inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 205.95 million shares worth more than $5.22 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 50.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 44.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 billion and represent 10.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.22% shares in the company for having 13.11 million shares of worth $332.45 million while later fund manager owns 9.88 million shares of worth $175.49 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.