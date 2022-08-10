Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Shares Lost -$0.22 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has seen 5.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.57B, closed the recent trade at $6.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.09% during that session. The HLN stock price is -23.37% off its 52-week high price of $8.50 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $6.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.65 million shares.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -3.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the HLN stock price touched $6.89 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc shares have moved -5.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.92%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.47, which means that the shares’ value could drop -98.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.80 while the price target rests at a high of $3.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 44.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.36% from the levels at last check today.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haleon plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.