Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.41B, closed the recent trade at $9.72 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 3.29% during that session. The GFI stock price is -76.95% off its 52-week high price of $17.20 and 20.27% above the 52-week low of $7.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Sporting 3.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the GFI stock price touched $9.72 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Gold Fields Limited shares have moved -14.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have changed 2.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.91 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.33% from the levels at last check today.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Fields Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.43%, compared to 4.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 8.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.20%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 3.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.45% with a share float percentage of 28.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Fields Limited having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 47.43 million shares worth more than $733.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $395.61 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.30% shares in the company for having 47.22 million shares of worth $430.66 million while later fund manager owns 6.61 million shares of worth $102.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.