General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Expected To Rise 24.57% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.65B, closed the recent trade at $38.01 per share which meant it gained $1.39 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The GM stock price is -76.82% off its 52-week high price of $67.21 and 20.21% above the 52-week low of $30.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Motors Company (GM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.96.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the GM stock price touched $38.01 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, General Motors Company shares have moved -37.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have changed 18.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $95.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -149.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.7% from the levels at last check today.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that General Motors Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.96%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.90% and 25.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.01 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $26.78 billion and $33.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 56.90% for the current quarter and 19.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 54.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.90%.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.35% with a share float percentage of 87.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Motors Company having a total of 1,728 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 121.87 million shares worth more than $4.67 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 105.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 billion and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 37.76 million shares of worth $1.45 billion while later fund manager owns 32.43 million shares of worth $1.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.