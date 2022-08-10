Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Dropped -12.30% In One Month

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $21.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -4.01% during that session. The FNKO stock price is -32.08% off its 52-week high price of $27.79 and 27.38% above the 52-week low of $15.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Funko Inc. (FNKO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Sporting -4.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/09/22 when the FNKO stock price touched $21.04 or saw a rise of 24.18%. Year-to-date, Funko Inc. shares have moved 11.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have changed -12.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -128.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.56% from current levels.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Funko Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.10%, compared to -3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.50% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $292.63 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $320.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $205.15 million and $267.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.60% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 876.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.70%.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.77% with a share float percentage of 128.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Funko Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 9.12 million shares worth more than $157.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. held 19.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 4.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.0 million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $20.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $15.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.